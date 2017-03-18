Arslan, Camkiran victorious in Turkey

Boxing News

Former cruiserweight world champion Firat Arslan (39-8-2, 24 KOs) making his first home outing in Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday night, was victorious when Gezim Tahiri (13-3, 7 KOs) quit after two rounds citing a shoulder injury. Arslan pressed the action the whole way.

Undefeated heavyweight Umut Camkiran (7-0, 7 KOs) knocked out Zoltan Csala (10-10, 8 KOs) in the first round. Camkiran blasted Csala to the deck twice in the first minute of action.