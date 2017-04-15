Arum: Horn’s chances have improved against Manny

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says that Jeff Horn’s chances of dethroning WBO welterweight world champion Manny Pacquiao at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on July 2 have improved. “I watched Horn’s last fight ringside in New Zealand and he’s a very capable young man,” Arum told The Sunday Mail from his home in Las Vegas. “If his fight with Pacquiao was in Vegas or Madison Square Garden in New York I wouldn’t give him much of a chance because I think nerves would take over against a fighter like Manny.

“But the fact Jeff is going to be fighting in front of so many of his countrymen will calm his nerves and I think he will give a great account of himself. I’ve been in this business 51 years and I have presided over some tremendous upsets. Manny is a big favorite but in boxing, anything can happen and I have seen a lot of big upsets in my time.

“The July 2 fight is a huge event,” Arum added, “and I’m so glad that after a long time of negotiations it is coming to Brisbane and the huge stadium you have there.

“Fights like this are what makes the sport so exciting for me after 51 years in boxing. Australia is a great sporting country and to do an event like this for more than 50,000 people in Brisbane is really memorable.”