Arum and Lonergan meet next Tuesday to discuss Horn vs. Pacquiao for April 23

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #2 Jeff Horn (16-0, 11 KOs) is getting closer to his dream of challenging WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) with the booking of the Suncorp Stadium Brisbane, Queensland, Australia for April 23 and with Duco Events Director Dean Lonergan and Top Rank CEO Bob Arum scheduled to meet next Tuesday in Los Angeles to see if the fight can go ahead on that date in Australia. The details have not been finalized, but Jeff Horn is excited that the fight could happen on that date in his hometown of Brisbane.

“Is it the right time? You could say that at any point,” Horn told Grantlee Kieza of the Brisbane Courier-Mail. “I’ve got the youth on my side and Pacquiao’s 38 now. He’s got the experience but I have got the youth on my side and that will get me the win. I think over his last couple of fights, I’ve seen him go down a little bit. He’s still got very, very good movement, very good skill. But I think he has dropped just slightly, which is a lot at that level.”