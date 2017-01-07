Arum: Manny is on board to fight Horn

Boxing News

WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 KOs) has seen tapes of WBO #2 Jeff Horn (16-0, 11 KOs) in action and Manny and his team are on board to defend the WBO championship against the Australian on April 23 in Brisbane IF the necessary money can be raised in Australia, says Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.

“Manny has seen some of Jeff Horn’s previous fights, we’ve shown him tapes,” said Arum. “Manny thinks Jeff is a very live fighter — in the sense he’s a come-ahead guy and he says it will be a tremendous fight and a good challenge for him. Manny is on board for this fight…we are very excited about this fight.”

Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan will meet with Arum in Los Angeles on Tuesday to discuss details.