Arum: Manny given 48 hours to make a decision on July 2 fight

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has given WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 48 hours according to the Manila Bulletin to make a decision if he will defend the WBO championship against WBO#2 Jeff Horn on July 2nd at the 52,000 seat Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

“They have to make a decision by Wednesday (Thursday in Manila),” said Arum from Los Angeles yesterday.

“If we can’t get a fight for him this July, we’ll look at November,” said Arum, noting that a return appearance on US soil seems improbable given the skidding pay-per-view sales.

“Unless it’s a big fight, we are looking at Manny fighting outside the US,” Arum said.

There have been offers for Pacman to fight in Qatar and South Africa at the end of the year.