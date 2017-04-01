Arum: Pacquiao close to signing

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is confident that WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is close to signing the contract to defend the championship against WBO #2 Jeff Horn on July 2 at the Suncorp stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

“We’re very close,” Arum told The Star. “We have to get the contract signed. They’re reviewing the contract and hopefully it will be signed in the next hours or so. On the Australian side, everything is done. Jeff Horn has signed the contract.”

Thus far, terms have been kept confidential.