Arum: Pacquiao-Horn clash is moving ahead

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum is confident that WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao will defend the title against WBO #2 Jeff Horn will go ahead at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on July 2 now that people involved have agreed on the essential points and there’s nobody objecting to the deal.

“We’re slowly finishing up the deal to fight … people have agreed on essential points,” Arum told The Times in a telephone interview from Washington DC.

“Paperwork takes time, particularly when it’s not the usual thing of getting it done in the United States. We’re dealing with an Australian promoter, the state government. … Here, in this case, you’ve got to cross the T’s and dot the I’s, and that’s what we’re in the process of doing.”

“The last I knew, guys like Broner and Crawford weren’t Aussies,” Arum said. “Horn is an Aussie. There’s government behind it. They want the fight. They wanted Manny Pacquiao. Essentially, to buy the cheese, they wanted Pacquiao against this Aussie fighter.

“There’s nobody objecting to the deal. Everybody is moving ahead to get it done!”