Arum: Pacquiao-Horn will be a competitive fight

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame Promoter Bob Arum is confident WBO #2 Jeff Horn will be a good challenger for WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao when they clash at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on July 2. “Obviously, they see Manny fighting a guy who’s never fought in the United States and that’s why they say, ‘who is Jeff Horn?’,” Arum said. “But some great writers now are coming around that Jeff has the style to make it a real competitive fight. They just didn’t know who Horn was.”

Arum added, “Manny can use his speed and (agility) to avoid punches and hit, that gives Manny a big advantage. But because Manny tends to be very aggressive offensively, he leaves himself open for a counter. Jeff, when I watched him, is a terrific counter-puncher. That’s going to be his strength. When Manny attacks, will Jeff be able to stand there, face Manny’s punch and hit Manny with a counter right? If he does, with what strength can he hit him and what effect will it have? That, to me, is the fight. Everything else is baloney.”