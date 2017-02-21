Arum: Pacquiao-Khan rumors are total BS

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has dismissed reports that Manny Pacquiao’s next fight will be in England against Amir Khan.

“The Amir Khan story has come out of nowhere,” Arum told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail. “It is total and complete bulls***. What’s happening is that Manny is talking to these people in Dubai who have offered him an insane amount of money. Whether (the offer) is real or not real — he is determined to explore it to see if it has any validity. That’s all I can say.”

As for plans for Pacquiao to fight WBO #2 Jeff Horn in Australia, Arum stated that bout is still “up in the air.”