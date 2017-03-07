Arum says Pacqiuao-Khan in UAE is dead

Boxing News

By David Finger

Well, it looks like Bob Arum won’t be booking any plane tickets for Dubai after all.

In a development that few in the sport would consider surprising, Bob Arum officially nixed the potentially fight between WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan in the United Arab Emirates after the money failed to materialize. The lack of money was enough to prompt Top Rank promoter Bob Arum to describe the deal as “dead” in an interview with ESPN.

“It’s kaddish for the UAE deal,” Arum told ESPN earlier today (Tuesday). “It’s dead. I’m talking to him about another proposal for another fight, not Khan. Khan won’t be Manny’s next opponent.”

There was little question that the drama revolving around the opponent and venue of Manny Pacquiao’s next fight had reached La La Land like levels of confusion after Bob Arum and Duco Events, promoters of Australia’s #2 ranked WBO contender Jeff Horn, announced that the Filipino’s next bout would be against Horn in Brisbane. However after both Arum and Duco Events announced the Australia fight was a done deal it would in turn end up being derailed after Pacquiao’s advisor and marriage counselor Michael Koncz vetoed the fight and announced that Pacquiao would instead fight in the UAE on April 23rd.

“I’m here with full authority and power,” Koncz told Gulf News in early February. “I have been the marriage counselor for Manny and we have developed a relationship. I’m involved in all aspects of what he does. We have executed a agreement in the morning and 100 percent the fight will be here in the UAE.”

Needless to say, Arum remained skeptical of the proposal from the UAE.

“The money in Australia wasn’t anywhere near $38 million,” Arum was quoted as saying to the Telegraph on February 23rd. “If the $38 million is real, it trumps the Australia deal. If it’s real, we will assist putting on the event, but I am not holding my breath, and I’m not making plane reservations.”

Although Jeff Horn was the fighter left holding Moonlight’s Academy Award when the April 23rd fight in Brisbane fell through he may still end up going home with the boxing version of the Oscar. When asked yesterday if the Australia deal was still on the table Horn responded in the affirmative.

“Yeah, I think they would (be available to host a fight).” Horn told Fightnews. “I don’t think the government will have the deal on the table all the time, but I’m hoping our government will still have money on the table (for a bit longer). But I guess there is a clock on everything.”