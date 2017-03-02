Arum says he will not be surprised if funds don’t materialize for Pacquiao-Khan

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum will not be surprised if the funds to promote the Manny Pacquiao v Amir Khan in the UAE on May 20 do not materialise but if it does he will assist in making it a tremendous world wide event but he said he is not holding his breath.

“In order for the fight to happen in the UAE, funds have to be produced to enable the fight to happen and I am hoping that those funds would materialize,” said Arum. “However, if they don’t materialize, we have to do something else.

“But Michael is optimistic that the funds will materialize, and once they do, then Top Rank will roll up its sleeves and help put on a tremendous worldwide event,

“If it’s real, we will assist putting on the event, but I am not holding my breath, and I’m not making plane reservations. We’ll see what we see. If the $38 million comes up, the fight will take place, and we’ll all be happy.

“And if it doesn’t, there will be one guy who won’t be surprised,”