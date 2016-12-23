Aussie Boxing Roundup 2016

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Duco Events, Peter McDermont and Fightnews

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum signed up WBO#2 welterweight Jeff “Hornet” Horn (16-0-0, 11 KOs) who scored six round knockout over former world champion Ali Funeka on the undercard to the Andy Ruiz vs Joseph Parker WBO heavyweight title bout in Auckland, New Zealand on December 10 and will now be making his USA debut in March possibly against Jesse Vargas and if successful will get a WBO shot at the 147 pound title held by Manny Pacquiao in 2017. Horn also stopped former world champion Randall Bailey in seven rounds and Rico Mueller in nine rounds in 2016. Duco Events is Horn’s co-promoter.

Heavyweight Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (24-0, 21 KOs) stopped Ruslan Chaegev (34-2-1) in ten rounds in Grozny, Russia in March to capture the WBA championship only to fail the drug test and was stripped of the title. The WBA ordered Browne to challenge Shannan Briggs by December 31 for the WBA title but in November Browne failed another drug test conducted by VADA which has put his career on hold until a decision is made by the WBA. Browne is promoted by Ricky Hatton.

Football star and Australian Heavyweight #4 contender Paul Gallen (6-0, 3 KOs) is one of the biggest draw cards in Aussie boxing in 2016. Gallen is also the captain of the Premier winning rugby league football team the Cronulla Sharks.Gallen defeated Herman Ene Purcell and Junior Paulo in 2016. Leading Australian trainer Graham Shaw who also trained world champions Daniel Geale and Lovemore Ndou is also the trainer of the improving Gallen.

WBA#10 lightweight George “Ferocious” Kambosos (11-0, 6 KOs) scored the biggest win of his career when he clearly out scored WBA#14 Brandon Ogilvie (17-2-1) over twelve rounds in December. Kambosos is being hailed as a future star of Australian boxing. George recently had eight weeks training in the USA with Manny Pacquiao trainer Justin Fortune and was impressive in sparring sessions with Lenny Zappavigna conqueror Sergiy Lipinets.

Former IBF featherweight world champion IBF#3 Jnr lightweight Billy Dib (42-4, 24 KOs) outscored Sukprased Ponpilak and Amphon Suriyo and stopped Emilio Norfat in 2016. Dib could be in IBF elimination bout in 2017 and another shot at the world crown. Dib trained and promoted by Billy Hussein.

WBO#5 Jnr lightweight Billel Dib (21-1, 10 KOs) outpointed Jorge Salinas (9-1-1) and Carlos Padilla (16-4-1) in USA in April and December bouts. Dib could receive a world title opportunity in 2017.

WBA#5 light welter Czar Amonsot (33-3-3, 21 KOs) was born in the Philippines but has been based in Melbourne, Australia since 2010 and in 2016 scored stoppage victories over Geisler AP, Christian Lopez and Yuthapol Sudnongbua. Amonsot is promoted by Brian Amatruda.

WBO#8 light middleweight Dennis Hogan(25-1-1, 7 KOs) was outpointed by Jack Culcay in WBA world title challenge in 2015 and has now targeted the WBO title and in 2016 outscored Angel Hernandez in the USA and Samuel Colomban in Australia. Irish born Hogan has been based in Australia since 2011.

IBF#3 light welter Lenny Zappavigna (35-3, 25 KOs) suffered a eight round stoppage loss at the hands of Sergey Lipinets in IBF Eliminator in December in a major setback. Zappavigna has been based in the USA and promoted by Top Rank. No decision has been announced if Lenny will retire or re-establish his career in 2017.

WBA#10 Cruiserweight Mark Flanagan (21-4, 14 KOs) stopped Eden McGrath, Jack McInnes, James Langton and Orlando Antonio Farias in 2016.Flanagan is promoted by Angelo Di Carlo

IBF#12 light heavyweight Trent Broadhurst (19-1, 11 KOs) defeated American, Shawn Miller (15-2-1) by technical decision in seven rounds and also was victorious against Michel Ludwiczak (14-4) by eight round decision. Broadhurst promoted by Angelo Di Carlo.

WBA#11 super bantamweight Jason Maloney (11-0, 10 KOs) stopped Junior Bajawa,Matias Ariagada, Virden Rivera, Girpail Valero,Enrique Bernache. In 2016

Promoted by Peter Maniatis

WBA#13 bantamweight Andrew Moloney (11-0,7 KOs) stopped Ryohei Takahashi, Ricardo Ocampo, Marquil Salvana, Jether Oliva and Carlos Dario Ruben Ruiz in 2016.

Promoted by Peter Maniatis

WBC#6, IBF#7, WBO#6, super middleweight Zac Dunn (23-0,18 KOs) stopped Rogerio Damasco, Les Sherrington,Carlos Adan Jerez and captured the Commonwealth crown by outpointing Liam Cameron over twelve in 2016. Dunn is promoted by Barry Michael in Australia and Joe DeGuardia in the USA.

Former IBF world middleweight champion Sam Soliman(44-14-4, 18 KOs) was stopped by Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Foxwoods, Connecticut in July but Sam has not retired and will be back in the ring in 2017.

Former IBF and WBA Daniel Geale(31-5,16 KOs) was stopped in two rounds by Renold Quinlan in IBO world super middleweight title bout in October

Geale had been stopped by Gennady Golovkin in 2014 and Miguel Cotto in 2015. Daniel has not made a decision if he will continue his career or retire.

IBO super middleweight champion Renold Quinlan (11-1, 7 KOs) stopped Daniel Geale in two rounds to win the vacant IBO crown and is now scheduled to defend against Chris Eubank Jnr in February in London. Quinlan is managed by Matt Rose.

FIGHT OF THE YEAR 2016

Super middleweight Bilal Akkway (14-0, 12 KOs) stopped Kerry Hope (23-8-0) in seven action packed rounds in October. Welshman – Hope suffered a broken jaw and was forced to retire at the end of round seven. Akkway’s management have approached American super middleweights Brian Vera and Peter Manfredo to clash with the Aussie star over ten rounds in Sydney on March 4.Akkway is promoted by Paul Nasari and managed by Michael Akkway.

BEST PROSPECT: Middleweight Daniel Toussaint (10-0, 8 KOs) who stopped Jordan Tai and Junior Talipeau (20-3-1) in 2016. Former Australian amateur champion Toussaint is based in Canberra and looks destined for international honours in 2017.