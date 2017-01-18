Australia makes push to host Pacquiao-Horn

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Dean Lonergan of Duco Events who co-promote WBO #2 Jeff Horn along with Top Rank will make a proposal to the Queensland State Government that the Brisbane school teacher’s April 23 WBO welterweight title bout with future Hall of Famer Champion Manny Pacquiao could generate as much as USD$150 million or AUD$200 million for the State of Queensland, Australia.

“Jeff Horn against Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium can showcase Brisbane to the world,” Lonergan said. “It is a truly global sporting contest pitting one of the greatest boxers in history against a young clean-cut Queensland kid who is a qualified schoolteacher and a great role model for all young Australians.”

The venue of the Pacquiao vs. Horn fight in Brisbane would be the Sun Corp Stadium which holds 55,000, though no final decision has been made.