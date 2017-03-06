Australian Boxing Hall Of Fame Inductions

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

The Australian Boxing Hall Of Fame induction dinner was held on Saturday at the Pullman Hotel, Melbourne, Victoria. ABHOF President Brett McCormick presided.

2017 Hall of Fame Inductees:

MODERN: Ken Salisbury (30-1-1, 9 KOs),

Commonwealth light middleweight champion 1984-85

VETERAN: Russell Sands (35-19-4,10 KOs)

Australian featherweight Champion 1955

INTERNATIONAL: Eddie McGoorty (64-18-12, 43 KOs)

McGoorty was born in the USA, Notable fights were D10 against George Chip in 1920, L10 against Harry Greb in 1918, TKO4 over Jack Dillon 1911 and LTKO15 Les Darcy in 1915.

OLD TIMER: Colin Bell (49-16-3, 31 KOs)

Notable fights: D15 Sam Langford in 1913, LTKO16 Sam McVea in 1913, L20 Joe Jeanette in 1914, W10 Gunboat Smith in 1915

PIONEER: Jim Burge (16-10-13, 12 KOs)

Australian lightweight

NON PARTICIPANT: Joe Wallis (referee)

Refereed over 5,200 bouts in Sydney 1915-49, including three Archie Moore fights in 1940.