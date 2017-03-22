Australian Update

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former Australian heavyweight champion Hunter Sam (11-9-2, 4 KOs) will challenge Dempsey McKean (9-0,3 KOs) on Friday in a rematch for the vacant interim Australian title on Friday at the Ipswich Civic Centre, Ipswich, Queensland, Australia. Sam was defeated by McKean last December over six rounds. Hunter Sam captured the Australian championship in 2013 by outpointing David Lev but was defeated by former world rated Bowie Tupou in 2015 and 2016.

Australian light heavyweight contender Mitchell Middleton Clark (11-2, 11 KOs) will clash with Clint Alderton (7-1, 5 KOs) over twelve rounds in a rematch with the vacant IBF Pan Pacific title up for grabs on Saturday at the Melbourne Pavillion, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Alderton defeated Middleton Clark in 2016 by eight round split decision in a Victorian state light heavyweight title bout.

Maltese born 140-pounder Haithem Laamouz (8-0, 3 KOs) will return to action on Sunday against Indonesian Roy Tua Manihuruk (19-16-2, 15 KOs) in the main event over ten rounds at Club Punchbowl, Punchbowl, NSW, Australia. Laamouz is now based in Australia but is coming off a three round stoppage of Borslav Gligoric at the Aria Complex in Malta in August 2016. Promoter Paul and Hannah Nasari.