Avila to face Diaz May 6th

Boxing News

Unbeaten featherweight Manuel “Tino” Avila (22-0, 8 KOs) will get the biggest opportunity of his career as he takes on Joseph Diaz Jr. (23-0 13KOs) to kick off the “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. May 6th Pay-Per-View in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena.

Avila, who recently became a father as well as a husband, is even more focused then ever for as he has the biggest fight of his career ahead of him.

“I know all about JoJo’s undefeated record, but he has never faced anyone like me…and at the end of the night, my hand will be raised”