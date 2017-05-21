Bacerra beats Martinez in Palm Springs

Boxing News

By David Robinett at ringside

Liveco Boxing returned to Palm Springs, California with its second Boxing Gala at the Renaissance Hotel on Saturday night. In the main event, super lightweight Max Bacerra (12-2-2, 7 KOs) cruised to an eight-round unanimous decision victory over Martin Angel Martinez (17-11-1, 11 KOs) by a score of 79-71 on all three scorecards. Bacerra used his long, rangy style to effectively box Martinez early, using his jab and right hand to land on Martinez, who was content to keep some distance and fight off his back foot with a defensive jab. If there was one thing Bacerra could have done better in the opening rounds it would have been to land some combinations off the jab rather than rely on one punch at a time.

Martinez, who despite his nondescript record has been in the ring with fighters like Marcos Maidana and Lucas Matthysse, occasionally landed to Bacerra’s body but not enough to cause any problems. As the rounds progressed Bacerra began to land with more frequency, occasionally mixing in an effective left hook to the body. A Bacerra right hook to the temple dropped Martinez in round seven, punctuating the easy victory for Bacerra. Although Martinez is at most a solid journeyman, this was Bacerra’s best win to date and signals that he is ready to step up his level of competition another notch going forward.

In one of the evening’s two upsets, unheralded super flyweight Sergio Lopez (3-4-1, 0 KOs) edged Liveco prospect Daniel Andujo (4-2, 1 KO) by well-deserved majority decision over six rounds. One judge scored the bout 57-57, but Lopez carried the other two scorecards 58-56 and 59-55. Lopez, coming off three straight losses dating back to 2014 had a surprisingly easy time of it, repeatedly catching the aggressive Andujo walking in, bloodying the younger man’s nose in round two and preventing Andujo from sustaining consistent pressure on Lopez. Although at times Andujo would pick up the pace and outwork Lopez, he was more often an easy target for Lopez, who simply kept timing the youngster coming in and blunting Andujo’s attacks.

30-year old Anvar Yunusov made a successful pro debut against 44-fight veteran Justin Savi, (30-13-2, 20 KOs), earning a unanimous decision of 60-54 by all three judges in a six-round lightweight bout. Yunusov, a three-time Olympian who served as an Olympic flagbearer for his home country of Tajikistan in 2016, was outweighed by nearly seven pounds for this fight (127.8 to 134.4). But even with substantial advantages in weight and experience Savi was no match for the Olympian. Yunusov fought in an unorthodox but effective style, dispensing with the jab and attacking out of a crouching stance reminiscent of a young Vic Darchinyan. Yunusov peppered Savi with punches from multiple angles. Savi, who was once 23-0 and held some minor belts, has seen better days, and was a step too slow and rarely able to effectively counter his awkward opponent.

In the night’s biggest upset, young slugger David Lopez (4-1, 3 KOs) suffered his first defeat at the hands of Moris Rodriguez (6-9-1, 4 KOs) in a four-round super welterweight bout. Scores were 39-36, 39-36, and 40-35. Rodriguez, trying to break a five-fight losing streak dating back to 2014, started off well, working effectively behind his jab and landing with both hands while Lopez backed up, not yet ready to counter or exchange. However, instead of just a feeling-out round, Lopez never really got into the fight. Rodriguez landed right hands at will on Lopez in round two but they were mostly arm punches that didn’t seem to be troubling him. But with Rodriguez continuing to land right hands with little resistance from Lopez, he loaded up and finally dropped Lopez with a looping right hook late in round three. That seemed to briefly light a fire in Lopez and the two engaged in a furious exchange to end the round. But in round four Lopez came out flat again, and Rodriguez continued to pepper him with right hands to make the judges’ decision an easy one.

In the type of bout that every boxing undercard should have, debuting featherweights Jacob Lerma and Tyrone Willis threw punches at each other nonstop for a round and a half until Willis ran out of gas first, prompting the referee to jump in as Lerma continued to batter an exhausted Willis at 1:55 of the second round in a scheduled four-round bout. Lerma, from nearby Thermal, California, took some hellacious shots in the first round, as Willis bounced three minutes’ worth of left jab, straight right combinations off Lerma’s face. Lerma landed his share of punches but looked outgunned early. However Lerma stepped on the gas in round two while Willis was in dire need of a pit stop, the fading fighter desperately trying to buy some time but finding nowhere to hide from Lerma’s assault. The end came with Willis helpless on the ropes as Lerma continued to let his hands fly. They may not have been blue chip prospects, but it was the type of fight where the crowd was still buzzing several minutes after the fighters left the ring.

In the opening bout of the evening, George Acosta (2-0, 0 KOs) earned a solid unanimous decision victory over Antonio Cordona (0-1-1) in a four-round lightweight bout. All three judges scored the bout 40-36. Acosta started in textbook style, advancing behind the jab, but the wilder Cordona landed the more damaging punches early, with a pair of left hooks to Acosta’s head. Acosta continued to work behind the jab in round two but wasn’t following up with any combinations, allowing Cordona to stay in the fight. In round three Acosta started to lead with hooks to the body, landing several that started to shift the momentum clearly in his favor. Acosta finally hit his stride in the final round, including a big right hook late that momentarily had Cordona on the defensive and left no doubt as to the better fighter.