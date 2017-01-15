Badou Jack: Next time I have to knock him out

Boxing News

WBC super middleweight champion Badou Jack salvaged a draw with a twelfth round knockdown of IBF champion James DeGale on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

“I had to dig down deep and try to knock him out and finish strong,” said Jack. “I definitely finished strong. If it wasn’t for the flash knockdown, it’s a different result. I was never hurt on the knockdown. My feet got tangled a little bit but I need to watch it again.

“I had him before the knockdown even happened. I knocked his tooth out. He couldn’t keep his mouthpiece in after that. It’s the third time now I’ve had a draw I didn’t agree with. I’m the so-called home fighter and it still happened.

“Next time I have to knock him out. That’s it.”