Badou Jack & Thomas Dulorme quotes and photos

Boxing News

Photos: Mayweather Promotions

Super middleweight champion Badou Jack spoke to media in Las Vegas Thursday, just days before he travels across the country for his world title unification showdown against James DeGale on Saturday, January 14 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and live on Showtime.

Joining him at the workout at Mayweather Boxing Club was former title challenger Thomas Dulorme, who opens up action on SHOWTIME EXTREME in an eight-round welterweight bout against Brian Jones. Televised coverage on Showtime Extreme begins at 7 PM ET/PT.

Badou Jack

“I feel really good mentally. I’m excited. All the hard work is done and now we’re just cruising. One more week and it’s on.

“This has been the best camp of my career. There’s been no distractions, no arguments just working hard and having fun while getting better.

“I had a better meal plan to cut weight leading up to this fight and it’s helped me out in training. I’m going to be 100 percent ready on fight night.

“The guy that wants it the most and whoever is the smartest in the ring will be the winner. I plan on being both.

“I know DeGale wants to be great too. He’s going into people’s backyards and searching for glory. But I can’t speak for him. All I can do is speak with my actions.

“I’m not expecting an easy fight. I’ve been the underdog before. People have written me off forever. It’s nothing new to me. DeGale is a good fighter, but I believe in myself.

“I’m going to have a good jab, use my range and be smart in there. I think my skillset can take away any advantage he thinks he has. Timing kills speed.

“His awkward style can make him tough to fight. He’s not by the book. He’s not very technical but he’s an excellent fighter. I don’t want any excuses from him when I beat him.

“We have a good game plan and I have a good team behind me. I won’t get frustrated in there. I believe in my team and I believe in myself. I’m not worried about anything.

“I’m going to win the fight. That’s the main thing. We’ll see how I get it done. If it’s a knockout, it’s a knockout. If I have to win a close decision, it doesn’t matter. I’m going to win no matter what.”

Thomas Dulorme

“I feel very excited to fight under the support of Mayweather Promotions for the first time. I’m happy with the decision I made and where my career is going.

“New York is my city and it’s my favorite place to fight. There are a lot of Puerto Ricans and I can’t wait to perform in front of them.

“I feel very strong physically. I had a great training camp and have worked hard every day and listened to my coaches. I can’t wait to get in the ring and break my opponent down.

“This is a very good show with a lot of exciting fights. All the fans should come out because it’s going to be a great night from start to finish.”