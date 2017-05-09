Banks-Zubov collide June 16

Boxing News

The co-main event has been announced for promoter Dmitriy Salita blockbuster “Detroit Brawl” on Friday, June 16 at the Masonic Temple in Detroit. Undefeated Detroit cruiserweight Demetrius Banks (9-0, 4 KOs) will face Detroit via Russia’s Alexey Zubov (14-1, 9 KOs) in a ten-round showdown. The fight will serve as the chief supporting bout to two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and now Women’s NABF Middleweight Champion, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (2-0, 1 KO) of Flint, Michigan, taking on Mery Rancier (7-8-3, 5 KOs) of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, for the WBC Silver Super Middleweight Championship in the main event. Rickets for “Detroit Brawl” are priced at VIP $200, Box Seats are $100 and $55, Seating is $40, and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.