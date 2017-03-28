Boxing News

Barrera-Parker on HBO Latino

Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs) will return to HBO Latino Boxing on Saturday, April 15 at Mohegan Sun’s Uncas Ballroom against Paul “Pay Per View” Parker (8-1, 4 KOs). Barrera will look to build on his thrilling knockout victory on HBO Latino in December over previously unbeaten prospect Vyacheslav Shabranskyy.

In the televised co-feature, Russian slugger Arif “The Predator” Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs) will take on Mexican prospect Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (13-3, 8 KOs) in a ten-round middleweight showdown.

The untelevised undercard will feature the return of local fighters Cassius Chaney, Reinaldo Graceski, Kevin Asmat and Shawn Cameron. Also returning to Mohegan Sun are highly-touted middleweight prospect Vaughan Alexander and international talents Enriko Gogokhia, Madiyar Ashkeyev and Meiirim Nursultanov.

Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.