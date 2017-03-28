Barrera-Parker on HBO Latino

Boxing News

Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera (18-1, 13 KOs) will return to HBO Latino Boxing on Saturday, April 15 at Mohegan Sun’s Uncas Ballroom against Paul “Pay Per View” Parker (8-1, 4 KOs). Barrera will look to build on his thrilling knockout victory on HBO Latino in December over previously unbeaten prospect Vyacheslav Shabranskyy.

In the televised co-feature, Russian slugger Arif “The Predator” Magomedov (18-1, 11 KOs) will take on Mexican prospect Elias “Latin Kid” Espadas (13-3, 8 KOs) in a ten-round middleweight showdown.

The untelevised undercard will feature the return of local fighters Cassius Chaney, Reinaldo Graceski, Kevin Asmat and Shawn Cameron. Also returning to Mohegan Sun are highly-touted middleweight prospect Vaughan Alexander and international talents Enriko Gogokhia, Madiyar Ashkeyev and Meiirim Nursultanov.

Tickets, which are priced at $50 and $75, are available now through Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun box office.