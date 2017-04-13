Barrera, Parker speak

Boxing News

Photo: Main Events

Sullivan Barrera:

“I want to thank everyone for coming out today. I want to thank my promoter Main Events. Thank you very much to HBO Latino for having us back on the network. Thank you to Mr. Paul Parker for accepting the fight. As usual we had a good training camp and we are going to put on a good show. Thank you so much.”

Paul “Pay Per View” Parker:

“I wanted to thank Main Events for this opportunity. This is big for me to be here with no manager and no promoter. I did this the hard way. I believe in myself more than anything else in the world. I came to get what’s mine; what I’ve earned. He’s put in front of me so he has to go. I am Paul “Pay Per View” Parker. I want to thank Main Events and everyone who put this show together. I want to thank God for being in my life.”