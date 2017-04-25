Barrios-Lara clash tonight

Boxing News

Undefeated super lightweight Mario Barrios (18-0, 10 KOs) is set for a main event showdown against Nelson Lara (17-7-4, 9 KOs) tonight on FS1 from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi. “I really don’t know much about Nelson Lara, except for the fact that he’s coming off a couple of wins,” stated Barrios, who is moving up two weight classes. “I’m sure his confidence is high, so I’m expecting a tough fight. Also, I know he’s fought at lightweight or super-lightweight for most of his career, so he’s got more experience fighting at this weight. One thing for sure is…I’ll be ready for anything he brings to the ring.”

Televised coverage begins with a 10-round welterweight matchup between Oscar Molina (13-1-1, 10 KOs) and Levan Ghvamichava (17-3-1, 13 KOs).