Barry talks about Parker’s weight gain

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker admitted that he has put on several pounds since defeating Andy Ruiz in Auckland New Zealand on December 10 but Kevin Barry, who is the trainer of Parker, said he will slap the (weight) off his face. Barry also mentioned that Parker will be much improved heavyweight boxer now he has become world champion and he expects his charge to be fighting in a unification bout in 2017 if Joseph keeps winning.

“When fighters say they are 5kg (11pounds) over, double it,” Barry told Sunday sport on RadioLive.

“When I heard him say five, I thought that was a little concerning because now he is 10kg (22 pounds) over.”

“I’m going to slap it off his face,” he laughed.

“Joe is a very good trainer, he is really looking forward to coming back into camp. We have pencilled in a camp for early April. We have got everything in place for Joe to have a perfect training camp.”

“When guys first wear the belt they automatically become a 10 percent better fighter, and I am confident that we will see a more purposeful, a more action-packed fighter when he steps into the rings next, and I’m excited about that.”

“Fighting at home gives us a great advantage. He has a great fan base and a tremendous amount of support from the New Zealand public and Joe feels very comfortable fighting at home, so as long as we can do that we should try and keep him there.”

“The good thing for us is fighting for a mandatory now, if we get the job done and get the right result it will give Joe a good nine months and possibly two opponents where we choose the opponents, and that could take us into a major heavyweight fight, or we could take a couple of fights with styles we like from within the top fifteen.”

“I think that there is every chance this year if we keep winning that sometime in 2017 we will be fighting a unification bout.”

The purse bid for Joseph Parker’s

mandatory defense against Hughie Fury will be held Thursday at the WBO Head Office in San Juan Puerto Rico