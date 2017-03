Barthelemy-Blanco collide March 28 on FS1

Boxing News

Unbeaten Cuban prospect Leduan Barthelemy (12-0, 6 KOs) will square-off against Reynaldo Blanco (14-3, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight contest that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, Tuesday, March 28 from Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino in Nice, California.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features exciting unbeaten Marcos Hernandez (9-0, 2 KOs) facing once-beaten Kyrone Davis (11-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight contest while undefeated prospect Malcolm McCallister (8-0, 8 KOs) competes in a six-round middleweight fight.