Bavilacqua edges Abis via technical decision

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch at ringside

Saturday night in front of almost 1,000 in attendance at the Atlantico Live discotheque in Rome, local super welterweight Vincenzo Bevilacqua (11-0) won the vacant national belt via technical decision against former European Union champion Luciano Abis (34-5-1, 16 KOs) in the featured fight of a successful six-bout boxing event promoted by Dadive Buccioni’s BBT Production.

An accidental clash of heads occurred in round three brought to a cut on Abis’ left eyebrow which got worst bleeding copiously as the fight developed. The Sardinian co-challenger was examined by the doctor three times during the following four rounds and finally declared unable to continue by the referee in round seven.

The third man also took away a point from Abis during round four for hitting behind the head and after the break. The fight followed the predictable pattern, with Bevilacqua being more relaxed and accurate than his opponent while boxing backwards and switching stances at times. The 23-year-old appeared focused and picked his punches well stepping aside and countering but he didn’t get the power required to capitalize as his boxing record already illustrated clearly. Abis was the aggressor and perhaps the physically stronger man, but appeared nervous, often trying to bully his opponent instead of putting up an action. He forgot to use his jab and was unable to change angles, often starting his action with wild hooks that could barely find a home throughout the fight. The sixth round was probably the only one Abis won as his younger opponent piled up a clear lead before the medical stoppage. Following the technical decision, the scorecards were all in favor of Bevilacqua – 67-65, 68-65, 68-65.

As chief support, former world championship contender Michele Di Rocco (41-2-1, 18 KOs) looked to have a very short night coming out swinging as his six-rounder with Georgian Mikheil Avakyan (38-29-5, 21 KOs) started. The 25-year-old opponent decided to play the same music back and as a result the fight turned more into a bar brawl than a boxing match soon, with both fighters missing and landing wildly with large hooks and both wounded either after a clash of heads in round two marked both their faces.

Avakyan began to bleed from his nose and mouth during the early rounds while Di Rocco got a cut near his left eye as the fight progressed. However, the superior skills and background of Di Rocco granted him almost every round in terms of scoring as he also made Avakyan staggering in several occasion delivering hard punches. There were also many fouls as both men used elbows and heads as well as pushing and shoving one another, forcing referee Di Mario to give his best trying to keep the fight as clean as possible. After multiple verbal rebukes, a nervous Avakyan had two points deducted in round four, just before being disqualified by the referee. After the fight, Di Rocco expressed purpose to climb back the European rankings in the welterweight division.

Former European cruiserweight champion Pietro Aurino (40-3, 17 KOs) appeared to be the best boxer early against Ukrainian opponent Vitalyy Neveselyy (13-2, 7 KOs). Not only was Aurino the slightly taller man, he also seemed to be the more accurate puncher of the two boxing out from his southpaw stance, using his left as a dangerous counter and paying attention to his defence. However, the already slow pace of the fight dropped dramatically in round three as the 40-year-old Aurino began to fatigue. Neveselyy revealed to get a bigger tank and as the fresher man tried to fight back and work to Aurino’s body with single blows. Aurino started to breathe more heavily in round five but the weirdest aspect was that he deliberately paused to fight for few seconds in three occasions in order to talk to the referee who incredibly heard his complaints instead of ordering him to resume fighting. Aurino’s point was that Neveselyy was using his head and hitting low but it rather looked that it was the Italian using his elbow to get his opponent in the best position to be hit. At the end of the fight, Aurino obtained a majority decision victory that could have gone either way. Judges scored the fight 57-57, and 58-57 twice in favor of the Torre Annunziata fighter.