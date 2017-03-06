Bellew-Haye Update; Wilder or Parker next?

Boxing News

Both Tony Bellew and David Haye suffered injuries in their bruising heavyweight battle Saturday in London, won by Bellew via eleventh round TKO. Bellew says he broke his right hand early in the fight. Haye ruptured an Achilles tendon midway through the fight and has undergone surgery in a London hospital.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s already been contacted by camps of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker regarding a possible Bellew clash. Bellew still holds the WBC cruiserweight title and could return to that division, or a big money rematch with Haye is also a possibility.