Beltway Boxing 2016 — The Year of The Voyage

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams

Photos: Ross Molovinsky

Beltway Boxing 2016 saw numerous locals make out of town trips in attempts to further their careers. Locals traveled to 18 states and five countries. A few of those trips were made at the highest level of the sport as three Beltway Boxers participated in world title bouts.

On April 16, Gary Russell, Jr. made a successful defense of the WBC Featherweight title scoring a second-round TKO over Patrick Hyland in Mashantucket, CT. Two other locals were unable to capture world titles in their bids. Dominic Wade lost by second-round knockout to Gennady Golovkin for the Unified World Middleweight title on April 23 in Inglewood, CA and Thomas Williams, Jr. lost by fourth-round KO to Adonis Stevenson for the WBC Light Heavyweight title on July 29 in Quebec City, Canada.

Some prospects used road trips very successfully to become contenders. Jarrett Hurd won two nationally-televised contests by knockout in June and November to place himself in the top 10 among super welterweights in the WBA, WBC and IBF. Mike Reed won four times in 2016 and is now ranked sixth by the WBO at super lightweight. Also, Gervonta Davis scored two knockouts to place himself in the top 10 in the IBF at super featherweight and in line for a world title bout in January.

The voyages by our better-known Beltway Boxers left very sparse action inside the Beltway in 2016 as far as local action was concerned. The Beltway hosted 18 cards in 2016, one less than 2015. However, DC and Northern Virginia increased their number of cards — DC had eight cards (one more than the previous year) and Northern Virginia hosted seven (three more than 2015). Maryland had just three cards in 2016 but that looks to change with the opening of the MGM Casino at National Harbor.

DC had an interesting year as four of their cards were shown on national television within a two-month period. There were five world title bouts during that time period — none involving Beltway Boxers. However, DC, working with a new commission, became a solid player in 2016.

Northern Virginia, specifically, the ABC Sports Complex in Springfield, was the home of many regional title bouts and one world title contest. Tori Nelson captured the vacant UBF and WIBA Super Middleweight titles with a 10-round unanimous decision over Alicia Napoleon on December 10. Alexandru Marin won the IBO International Bantamweight title with a third-round TKO over Johnny Determan on June 11. Travis Reeves earned one state and one regional title in 2016.

On the amateur side, Beltway Boxers participated at the highest level of competition. Gary Antuanne Russell competed in the Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, falling just one bout short of earning a medal. Lorenzo Simpson captured his sixth consecutive National Silver Gloves championship. Noted female amateurs Franchon Crews and Tiara Brown made long-awaited pro debuts.

Beltway Boxing 2016 — Rookie Of The Year

Our top rookie had one of the busiest first years in recent memory, fighting seven times in a five-month period. His first four bouts were in a three-week time span. Also, all seven wins were by knockout.

The 2016 Beltway Boxing Rookie of the Year is:

Mack “Papi”Allison IV, super featherweight, 7-0, seven KO’s, Baltimore, MD

The 19-year-old super featherweight did not begin his pro career until July 16th when he scored a first-round TKO over Brian Raglin in Norfolk, VA. Allison would fight three times in a 13-day period in July winning all three bouts by first-round knockout. Most of Allison’s bouts took place in North Carolina before he would fight in the Beltway for the first time, winning by third-round knockout over Rodger Williams in Springfield, VA on December 10. Allison is starting slowly but starting to get more rounds in. The future looks bright.

Beltway Boxing 2016 — Prospect Of The Year

This year, we had numerous prospects make considerable movements in their young careers. This is why this category was the hardest to select. In the end, we couldn’t select just one as three men made significant moves to position themselves for a solid 2017.

The 2016 Beltway Boxing Prospects Of The Year are:

Mykal “The Professor” Fox, 12-0, four KO’s, Forestville, MD,

Travis “Seveer” Reeves, 13-2-2, seven KO’s, Baltimore, MD and

Lamont Roach, Jr., 12-0, four KO’s, Upper Marlboro, MD

Fox fought four times in 2016, progressing nicely throughout the year. On February 27, Fox won a six-round unanimous decision over Claudinei Lacerda at the Washington Convention Center. Four months later, Fox had a shutout victory over tough veteran Jose Valderrama in Bethlehem, PA. As Fox advanced into scheduled eight-round bouts, Fox’s performances got even more dominant as he scored impressive knockout victories over Somner Martin and Juan Rodriguez.

Reeves only fought twice in 2016 but both bouts were for minor titles and has put him in position for bigger events in 2017. Reeves won the Maryland State Cruiserweight title with a seventh-round TKO over Larry Pryor on May 14th in Timonium, MD. On November 12th, Reeves scored an impressive second-round TKO over Aaron Quattrocchi in Baltimore. Reeves is looking at an International Cruiserweight title shot in the IBO in the first quarter of 2017.

Roach used 2016 to move into the eight-rounders for the first time where he was very successful. After an eight-round unanimous decision over Jesus Lule on March 5 at the DC Armory, Roach went on the road and scored two great victories — an eight-round unanimous decision on May 7 over Jose Esquivel in Las Vegas, NV and an impressive third-round TKO over Mario Macias in Los Angeles, CA. Roach is looking at a breakout year in 2017.

Beltway Boxing Bout Of The Year – 2016

The Bout of the Year was an impressive showing between two young prospects that showed a lot of talent and grit from both men.

The 2016 Beltway Boxing Bout Of The Year is:

Jordan White, six-round unanimous decision over Jose Elizondo, November 5, Rosecroft Raceway, Fort Washington, MD.

The 19-year-old White was participating in his first six-round contest after just three bouts. The DC native was able to knock Elizondo, a native of Mexico, down twice in the first two rounds. The first knockdown happened with less than 10 seconds in the first round while the second happened in the second round as White landed a punch while Elizondo seemed to lose his footing. From that point on, the two men battled fiercely for the remainder of the contest. White won the bout by scores of 57-55 (twice) and 58-55. White, raised his record to 4-0, three KO’s. Elizondo also competing in a six-round contest for the first time, fell to 2-2.

The 2016 Beltway Boxing Knockout of the Year is:

Sam Crossed KO1 over Mike Estus, August 19, Crystal City Hilton, Crystal City, VA

On a card that featured a number of knockouts, the one created by “The Vanilla Gorilla” stood out. Crossed crushed Estus with right hands that stretched Estus on the campus. After two decision wins that made some question his power at the cruiserweight level, Crossed changed some ideas with this vicious knockout.

The 2016 Beltway Boxing Card of The Year took place on:

November 12, Coppermine Du Burns Arena, Baltimore, MD

The Shawstyle Promotions/Shabazz Brothers card contained a solid victory by Travis Reeves — a second-round TKO over Aaron Quattrochi in the main event. However, it was the middle bouts that made the card special. Stephon Morris won a tough, four-round majority decision over Gregory Clark in a solid middleweight bout. In another middleweight contest, Jeffrey McCalla worked hard to earn a third-round TKO over a game Jose Valderrama. Also, Devin Butcher won a close unanimous decision in an all-Maryland light heavyweight bout over Eric Govan. This was a very competitive card.

The 2016 Beltway Boxers of the Year are:

“Swift” Jarrett Hurd, super welterweight, Accokeek, MD 19-0, 13 KO’s and Gervonta “Tank” Davis, super featherweight, Baltimore, MD 16-0, 15 KO’s (prior to January 14)

No other boxers in the Beltway Region moved their careers better than these two undefeated boxers. It wasn’t about the number of bouts both men had as each men fought just twice in 2016. However, it was the quality of bouts and their successful performances under the bright lights that set them apart.

For Hurd, his movement came as a continuation of an ascent that began with his eye-opening sixth round TKO of Frank Galarza in November of 2015. On June 25, Hurd was in a co-feature contest against fellow undefeated boxer Oscar Molina in Brooklyn, NY. Hurd forced Molina’s glove to touch the ground in the first round and proceeded to systematically break down Molina until the bout was stopped in the 10th and final round

On November 12th in Philadelphia, PA, Hurd, after one boxer became ill and another refused to face him, took on former world title contender Jo Jo Dan. Hurd proceeded to batter Dan for six rounds before Dan’s corner had the bout stopped. The two wins have made Hurd one of the top 154-pounders in the world as he is ranked in the top 10 in three major governing bodies as well as Ring Magazine. A title shot could be mere months away.

For Davis, the 22-year-old also used strong performances to put himself in contender position. In front of a large Beltway crowd at the DC Armory in Washington, DC, Davis put on a very impressive performance with a sixth-round stoppage of Guillermo Avila on April 1. Davis broke down Avila throughout the bout, dropping him with a brutal straight left hand late in the fifth round. Davis would close the show with two crushing right uppercuts that forced referee Michelle Myers to stop the bout at 29 seconds of the sixth round.

On June 3, Davis needed just 41 seconds to stop Mario Macias in Hollywood, FL. The win against the two veteran boxers put Davis in the top ten rankings in the super featherweight division and, even though this selection was made before January 14, everyone can see why we made this selection.