Benavidez stops Medina in eight, earns WBC title fight

In a WBC super middleweight eliminator, unbeaten David Benavidez (18-0, 17 KOs) scored an impressive eighth round KO over former world title challenger Rogelio “Porky” Medina (37-8, 31 KOs) on Saturday night at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. The 20-year-old Benavidez landed bombs all night against the very tough veteran Medina. He dropped Porky at the end of round six. Medina went down again in round seven from a body shot. Benavidez finished Medina in round eight with another knockdown.

Unbeaten featherweight contender Jorge Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) scored an impressive third round TKO over Mario Briones (28-6-2, 22 KOs). Lara dropped Briones in round two, and a barrage of Lara punches in round three prompted a referee’s stoppage.

Junior lightweight prospect Austin Dulay (10-0, 7 KOs) dropped Jose Esquivel (10-6, 2 KOs) three times in the first two rounds, but had to settle for a six round unanimous decision. Scores were 59-52 across the board.










