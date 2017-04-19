Benevidez-Medina clash in eliminator May 20

Boxing News

Unbeaten rising contender David Benavidez (17-0, 16 KOs) will meet exciting former title challenger Rogelio “Porky” Medina (37-7, 31 KOs) in a WBC super middleweight world title eliminator that headlines a special Saturday night edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes May 20 from Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas.

Televised coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features unbeaten featherweight contender Jorge Lara (28-0-2, 20 KOs) taking on hard-hitting brawler Mario Briones (28-5-2, 22 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight fight.

Benavidez and Medina will battle for the mandatory position to challenge for the vacant WBC super middleweight world title that will go to the winner of the agreed to Anthony Dirrell vs. Callum Smith clash.