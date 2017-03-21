Berchelt-Miura set for WBC 130lb title clash

Boxing News

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaimán confirmed at the WBC weekly conference, that it was not necessary to have a purse bid for the fight between WBC super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt and Takashi Miura, as promoters have reached an agreement and the fight is on June 24 in California.

In this way, Miguel, who won the title last January 28, defeating Francisco Vargas in one of the most dramatic fights of the year, will fulfill the mandatory defense of his belt against the formidable Miura.