Berchelt gets belted by WBC

Boxing News

By Gabriel F. Cordero

New WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt received his new green and gold belt from WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán on Thursday before hundreds of members of the national and international press along with fans and boxing people in Mexico City. Berchelt dethroned Francisco ‘Bandido’ Vargas by way of the knockout last Saturday at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

“I didn’t know if I could still be world champion, that my name would be with Chavez, Argüello, Barrera, Morales. I can say that I entered history with gold letters, everyone who talks about me will say that I am a great boxing champion! There is no other nicer belt.”

Sulaimán added, “He has come through the big door to the WBC. He defeated a great champion and we are sure that we will speak for a long time of Miguel Berchelt!”