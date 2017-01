Boxing News

WBO interim super featherweight champion Miguel “El Alacran” Berchelt (31-1, 28 KOs) dethroned WBC super featherweight champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas (23-1-2, 17 KOs) by brutal eleventh round TKO on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Berchelt punished Vargas the whole way until the bout was mercifully stopped in round eleven.