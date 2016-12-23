Beterbiev demolishes Prieto

Boxing News

IBF #2, WBA #3, WBO #3, WBC #4 light heavyweight contender Artur Beterbiev (11-0, 11 KOs) easily destroyed Isidro Ranoni Prieto (26-2-3, 22 KOs) in the first round of a clash for the WBA NABA title on Friday night at the Lac Leamy Casino in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. Beterbiev set the tone by dropping Prieto in the first 30 seconds. He then floored him again later in the round and the reeling Prieto couldn’t continue. Time was 2:44.

Other Results:

Danyk Croteau KO1 Alex Ebanks (middleweight)

Vislan Dalkhaev W8 Salvador Hernandez (super bantamweight)

Louisbert Altidor KO6 Alvaro Enriquez (super middleweight)

Vanessa Lepage Joanisse TKO3 Maria Jose Velis (female cruiserweight)