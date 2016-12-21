Beterbiev, Medina in action Friday

Boxing News

Quiet week for the holidays, but there is some interesting boxing action on tap Friday

At the Lac Leamy Casino in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, IBF #2, WBC #3, WBA #3, WBO #3 light heavyweight contender Artur Beterbiev (10-0, 10 KOs) meets Isidro Ranoni Prieto (26-1-3, 22 KOs) in a clash for the WBA NABA title.

Also, there’s a big doubleheader at the Arena Solidaridad in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, with IBF #6, WBC #9 super middleweight contender Rogelio “Porky” Medina (36-7, 30 KOs) facing Ramon Olivas (13-4, 9 KOs) and former WBA interim super flyweight champion David “Tornado” Sanchez meeting Alejandro “Terrible” Morales (15-8, 7 KOs).