Beterbiev seeking to cut ties to promoter

IBF #2, WBA #3, WBO #3, WBC #5 light heavyweight Artur Beterbiev has posted on Instragram that he wants out from his arrangement with Montreal promoter Yvon Michel.

My dear friends, fans and supporters!

As many of you have already heard, my lawyer has filed this morning a demand for Declaratory Judgment asking the Superior Court in Montreal to confirm that my promotional agreement with Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) is effectively terminated/expired. I have nothing personal against Yvon Michel and everything is fine on my end. I keep training hard to get back in the ring and become World Champion ASAP. That has always been, and will always be, my sole focus and goal in my professional career.

Thanks for your support!