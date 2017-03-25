Bevilacqua-Abis tonight in Rome

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Tonight at the Atlantico Live discotheque in Rome Davide Buccioni’s BBT Production is about to promote the Italian junior middleweight title as main event of a six-bout boxing event. The vacant national belt, recently held by Felice Moncelli, will be at stake between undefeated 23-year-old local boxer Vincenzo Bevilacqua (10-0) and veteran Luciano Abis (34-4-1, 16 KOs), a former European Union champion form Cagliari, Sardinia (Italy).

Bevilacqua, who got a decent amateur pedigree at domestic levels, is a slender counterpuncher that likes to boxe accurately taking his time and usually slows down in the second part of the fight.

The 37-year-old Abis can be considered a slightly different fighter, a decent banger who didn’t show an unbreakable chin when he used to compete more frequently years ago, as he actually will be at his second fight in a three-year span.

Abis’ inactivity might be the key working against him going into this generations-colliding clash, although he might have kept the necessary heart and pop to turn the fight in his favor supposing Bevilacqua lost his composure in the final rounds of the scheduled ten.

On the undercard, former European champion and WBA contender Michele Di Rocco (40-2-1, 18 KOs) is expected to fight for the first time under the BBT banner after splitting with OPI Since 82 last year. The young but experienced Georgian journeyman Mikheil Avakyan (38-28-5, 21 KOs) in a 6 round bout looks to be just the right opponent for Di Rocco’s first tasting of the welterweight division, after having spent his entire pro career at super lightweights.

Former European cruiseweight champion Pietro Aurino (39-3, 17 KOs) will fight for the second time after a long 9-year hiatus owing to a jail sentence. The southpaw fighter from Torre Annunziata has come back in training since the middle part of 2016 along with former world champion and now trainer Sumbu Kalambay in Latina where he has now relocated. Aurino weighed in around 208 pounds yesterday but he looks to drop down to his former division soon. His opponent for the scheduled 6-ronder at heayweights will be Ukrainian Vitaliy Neveselyy (13-1, 7 KOs).

The Bevilacqua vs. Abis main event will be televised live in Italy on Sportitalia, starting at 10 PM local time.