Big Baby targets Parker, rips H. Fury and Price

Boxing News

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has called out WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and said he is prepared to fight him anywhere in the world.

“I would go anywhere to go fight that bum,” Miller told Sky Sports UK. “I don’t care if it’s in New Zealand, I don’t care if it’s in Botswana, I don’t care if it’s in Morocco, I don’t care if it’s in Vegas, or on his doorstep. I’m going to find that boy and beat him.

“It seems Hughie Fury wants nothing to do with me, so all of a sudden they say he’s mandatory – he’s not mandatory.

“David Price who? Mr Bozo, chinny man? Come on, this guy has got to get a couple of wins under his belt against top 10 contenders, or at least get his name out there before he can be considered for a world title shot. I think that’s ludicrous at this point, even to put me and his name in the same sentence is ridiculous right now.”