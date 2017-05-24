Bivol-Agnew added to Ward-Kovalev PPV

Boxing News

Before fans at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas and those watching live on pay-per-view are treated to the much-anticipated rematch between Andre “S.O.G.” Ward and Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev for the WBO, WBA and IBF Light Heavyweight World Titles on June 17, they will be excited by another light heavyweight match-up. WBA interim champion Dmitry Bivol (10-0, 8 KOs) will face Cedric “L.O.W.” Agnew (29-2, 15 KOs) in a non-title ten-rounder.

Dmitry Bivol: “Cedric Agnew is the opponent with the biggest name in my career so far. He is an experienced fighter and is well-skilled defensively. The Kovalev and Ward rematch is the most important fight in the light heavyweight division right now and I am honored to be part of such an event. I am very motivated and excited about this fight and I am anxious to showcase my skills in the mecca of boxing of Las Vegas, USA live on one of the top boxing networks of HBO Pay-Per-View.”

Cedric Agnew: “This is my destiny and I won’t let anything or anyone stop me from conquering it. I will show everyone on fight night how serious I am.”