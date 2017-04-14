Bivol destroys Clarkson, retains WBA interim light heavyweight title

Boxing News

By Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Undefeated WBA Interim Light Heavyweight champion Dmitroy Bivol scored a crushing-round TKO over a game but outmatched Samuel “The Main Event” Clarkson to retain his title in our main event at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD.

Bivol started off very aggressive and dropped Clarkson twice with right hands in the first round. Clarkson to make a bout of it but was totally outgunned as Bivol patiently broke Clarkson down. Bivol would land a crushing left-right combination that would send Clarkson down to the canvas for the third and final time as referee Harvey Dock would stop the bout at 1:40 of the fourth round.

Bivol is now 10-0, eight KO’s. Clarkson falls to 21-4, 12 KO’s.