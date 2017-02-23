Boxing News

Bivol stops Berridge, retains WBA interim belt

WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (9-0, 7 KOs) retained his belt with a fourth round TKO over Robert Berridge (29-6, 21 KOs) on Thursday night in Russia. From the beginning, Bivol attacked forcefully and imposed his will. In round three he dropped Berridge twice and the end came after another knockdown in round four that left the challenger with blood streaming from a cut over his right eye. Referee Gustavo Padilla called in the ring doctor and a decision was made to halt the carnage.










