BJ Flores blasts out Bates in one

Boxing News

Fighting as a heavyweight, two-time cruiserweight title challenger BJ “El Peligroso” Flores (33-3-1, 21 KOs) scored a first round KO over Jeremy “The Beast” Bates (26-19-1, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona. Flores dropped Bates twice in round one and referee Wes Melton after it off after BJ continued his assault. Time was 2:51. Flores, weighing 223 pounds, was coming off a third round KO loss to WBC cruiser champ Tony Bellew last October. He claimed the vacant WBA-NABA heavyweight title.

In the co-feature, super middleweight Andrew “Hurricane” Hernandez (18-5-1, 8 KOs) outpointed Sijuola Ade Shabazz (6-2, 5 KOs) over ten rounds to win the vacant WBA-NABA super middleweight title. Hernandez overcame a cut over his left eye (caused by a punch) to win by scores of 100-89 across the board.