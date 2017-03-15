Blandamura-Goddi, Rodriguez-Eggington European titles settled

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

European middleweight champion Emanuele “Sioux” Blandamura (26-2, 5 KOs) is expected to defend his continental laurel against EBU 8# ranked Alessandro Goddi (30-1-1, 14 KOs) on May 27th in a site yet to be determined. The fight will be valid as first and voluntary defence of the title earned by Blandamura last December near Rome, Italy, where he defeated former Italian champion Matteo Signani via split decision. Cherchi family’s OPI Since 82 – which manages both Blandamura and Goddi – will announce the location in the following weeks as either Sardinia or Lazio regions appear in play to host the event.

Mandatory challenger Sam Eggington (20-3, 12 KOs) will finally have his shot at Ceferino Rodriguez’s (24-1, 12 KOs) European welterweight title on May 13rd in Birmingham, England, as Matchroom Boxing and Maravilla Boxe of former lineal middleweight champion Sergio Martinez have reached a private deal to stage the bout. The fight will be a strong support for Khalid Yafai (21-0, 14 KOs)’s first defence of the WBA junior bantamweight title that is expected to top the bill.

Spanish boxing promotion Rimer Box communicates that the fight valid for the vacant European super middleweight title between co-challengers Mariano Hilario (16-5, 7 KOs) and Dmitry Chudinov (20-1-2, 13 KOs) will probably be set on April 22nd in Madrid, Spain.

Also in Spain and more precisely in the beautiful city of Pamplona, Navarra, Gallego Prada Promociones is willing to stage European Union (EU) middleweight champion Ruben Diaz (23-1-2, 15 KOs)’s first defence against Franchman Karim Achour (23-4-3, 4 KOs).

Spanish fighter Juli Giner (20-2-1, 8 KOs) has been designated by EBU as the new mandatory challenger for Guillame Frenois’ (43-1, 10 KOs) European super featherweight title after British boxer Liam Walsh officially vacated his mandatory position in order to compete for the IBF 130 pounds title against Gervonta Davis. Giner, who already won the continental belt in 2015 stopping Romain Jacob in round eight, suffered a K.O. loss in 2016 facing Mexican brawler Miguel Roman before coming back with two victories in the second part of the year. Parties involved will have time until April 10th to sign a private deal skipping a purse bid.