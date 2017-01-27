Boesel, Stieglitz headline March 18

Boxing News

WBO #2 light heavyweight (formerly #1) Dominic Boesel and European light heavyweight champion Robert Stieglitz will headline a March 18 card at the Arena Leipzig in Leipzig, Germany. Former world super middleweight champion Stieglitz (50-5-1, 29 KOs) will be making his first defense against TBA. Boesel (23-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBA and WBO intercontinental titles but is reportedly having trouble lining up an opponent. According to BILD, Seanie Monaghan, Dimitri Chudinov and Karo Murat have all turned down the fight citing inadequate preparation time.