Bornea, Tabugon victorious

Boxing News

Jake “D’ Twins” Bornea of Sanman-Amoy Boxing Stable from General Santos City stopped Renerio Arizala via a technical knockout in the 8th round to capture the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super flyweight title Friday night at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Pavilion in Davao City, Philippines.

Bornea bombarded Arizala with unanswered left-right combinations in the second round that earned him a 10-8 score from international judge Hubert Minn from Hawaii and identical 10-9s from two other judges Bruce Mctavish of New Zealand and Jaime Mata of Davao City.

But Bornea slowed down in the next two rounds before coming back strong again in the 7th round. Bornea finally knocked down Arizala near the ropes with stinging punches that forced international referee Tony Weeks from Las Vegas, Nevada to stop the fight in 2:11 of the 8th round.

The 21-year old Bornea improved his record to 12 wins against two losses while Arizala suffered his 7th loss with 13 wins and one draw.

Bornea was awarded a new WBF Intercontinental belt by WBF Supervisor Lito Delos Reyes.

Also present were Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra and Commissioners Fritz Gaston and Eduard Trinidad.

The 12-round championship fight was the main event of the Davao Boxing Showdown held as part of the 3-day Philippine Boxing Convention at the Marco Polo Hotel.

Meanwhile, Raymond Tabugon also from Sanman boxing club landed solid punches to force Jetly Purisima to quit in the 7th round.

It was Tabugon’s second straight victory since losing to Mexican Luis Nery by a 4th round TKO in their battle for the vacant WBC Silver bantamweight title last December 17 in Mexico.