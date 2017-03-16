Bounce Weights from Reading, PA

Boxing News

Travis Kauffman 230.5 vs. Amir Mansour 224.2

Kermit Cintron 146.8 vs. David Grayton 146

Chordale Booker 154.7 vs. Moshea Aleem 152.4

Steve Cunningham 205 vs. Felipe Romero 202

Chris Colbert 130.7 vs. Wilfredo Garriga 130.6

Erik Spring 152 vs. Jeremiah Wiggins 152.8

Nick Valliere 156.7 vs. Nicholas Hernandez 157.8

Kashon Hutchinson 140.8 vs. Darius Ervin 141.7

Jesus Perez 141 vs. Totos Matthew Gosalves 139

Matthew Quirindongo 125.9 vs. Weusi Johnson 124

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: Santander Arena

1st Bell: 6:30 PM

TV: PBC on Bounce 9:00 PM ET / 6 PT