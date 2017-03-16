Boxing News
Bounce Weights from Reading, PA
Travis Kauffman 230.5 vs. Amir Mansour 224.2
Kermit Cintron 146.8 vs. David Grayton 146
Chordale Booker 154.7 vs. Moshea Aleem 152.4
Steve Cunningham 205 vs. Felipe Romero 202
Chris Colbert 130.7 vs. Wilfredo Garriga 130.6
Erik Spring 152 vs. Jeremiah Wiggins 152.8
Nick Valliere 156.7 vs. Nicholas Hernandez 157.8
Kashon Hutchinson 140.8 vs. Darius Ervin 141.7
Jesus Perez 141 vs. Totos Matthew Gosalves 139
Matthew Quirindongo 125.9 vs. Weusi Johnson 124
Promoter: King’s Promotions
Venue: Santander Arena
1st Bell: 6:30 PM
TV: PBC on Bounce 9:00 PM ET / 6 PT