Boxeo Telemundo still #1

Boxing News

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford” ended its spring season (February-March) as the most watched boxing program on Spanish-language television with an average of 432,000 total viewers and 212,000 adults 18-49, according to Nielsen. The season featured four straight weeks of events every Friday night, from February 24 through March 17. The highest event of the season was on March 3 when Antonio “Toño” Morán took on Richard “El Diamante” Zamora in a one-round knockout win for the super lightweight title delivering 453,000 total viewers and 245,000 adults 18-49.

“Boxeo Telemundo” returns in July for its summer season that will include four straight weeks of events beginning July 7 through the 28th. All events will air live on Telemundo and via the Telemundo EN VIVO app.

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford,” the longest-running boxing program on US Spanish-language television, debuted in 1989. Since then it has showcased more than 50 world champions, including Erik Morales, Felix Tito Trinidad, Wilfredo Vazquez, Hall of Famer Daniel Zaragoza, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, Oscar “Chololo” Larios and Israel “El Magnifico” Vazquez, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.”