Boxing back at Cache Creek
Courtesy of Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee
Boxing will be back at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, Ca., on Saturday night, April 15, headlined by former world super-flyweight champion Rodrigo Guerrero (25-6-1, 16 KOs) of Mexico facing Fresno’s Mike Ruiz Jr. (11-4-2, 4 KOs) for the International Boxing Association Americas bantamweight title.
The globe-trotting Guerrero, who once wore the IBF super-fly belt, has fought on several big stages and seeks a return to world-crown contention. The less-experienced Ruiz hopes to derail Guerrero after last year’s upset of super-fly talent Bruno Escalante.
The co-main for the Don Chargin-Paco Damian promoted show is between former NABF super-fly champ Jose Salgado (35-3-2, 28 KOs) of Mexico and Javier Gallo (23-13-1, 12 KOs) of Buena Park, who was on Cache Creek’s card last summer.
Northern Californians on the list of preliminary bouts beginning at 6 p.m. include two unbeatens, Sacramento featherweight Alberto Torres and Salinas middleweight Rudy Puga Jr.