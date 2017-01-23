Boxing News

Boxing back in Cancun on February 4

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Former world champion Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez (20-4-1, 13 KOs) will face Japan’s Hajime Nagai (14-7-2, 4 KOs) in the main event on Saturday February 4 at the “Oasis Cancun Arena” at an event presented by Cancun Boxing and Promociones del Pueblo with the broadcast on Televisa Deportes. On that same night, Dante “Crazy” Jardón (30-5, 23 KOs) will expose his WBC International Lightweight Silver belt against Francisco “Paquito” Rojo (18-2, 11 KOs).










