Boxing back on ESPN2

Boxing News

ESPN and Golden Boy Promotions today announced a multi-year, international agreement for a series of fights to be televised live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The first fight, from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, is March 23. Fighters on the card will be announced soon. In the first year of the deal, ESPN will televise 18 fight cards throughout the U.S., in both English and Spanish, and on its wholly-owned and affiliated networks in Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and parts of Asia.

The series will be sponsored by Tecate. Dates are March 23, April 1, April 20, May 5, May 18, June 17*, June 30*, July 7*, July 15, August 4, August 18*, September 15*, September 30*, October 19, November 2, November 16, November 30, and December 14.

* ESPN Deportes only